Santa Barbara Foundation adds three trustees to board

The Santa Barbara Foundation has added three new members to its board of trustees, a spokesman for the organization said.

Matt Rowe, James Rogers and Tracy Stouffer will join Chair Pamela Gann and members Stephen Hicks, Susan Richards, Diane Adams, Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Donna France, Angel Iscovich, Danna McGrew, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Cathy Pepe, Ginger Salazar, Niki Sandoval and Michael Young.

“Their experience, knowledge and passion for our county will add value to the foundation and, in turn, the community at large,” said Jackie Carrera, president and chief executive officer of the foundation.

The foundation also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Trustee Jennifer Murray, who provided over 16 years of service, most notably as chair of the Investments Committee, recently adding a socially responsible investment pool to the portfolio.

Rogers, a 13-year-resident of Santa Barbara, is founder and CEO of Apeel Sciences, a company that’s fighting global food waste by using materials found in nature to help food last longer.

Rowe, who was born in Australia and practiced law there before immigrating to the United States in 2000, is a financial adviser and certified investment management analyst, with bachelor's degrees in both commerce and law from Monash University, Australia, and has lived in Santa Barbara since 2008.

Stouffer, who moved to Santa Barbara from Denver in 2009 to manage Nuveen Asset Management’s International Growth Strategy porfolios, holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Santa Barbara Foundation works to improve areas that affect county residents quality of life, including child care, workforce development and workforce housing. For more information, visit SBFoundation.org.

