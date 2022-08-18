081822 SB Foundation- Salazar

Ginger Salazar of Lompoc has been named Santa Barbara Foundation's 79th Person of the Year. She will share the title with Santa Barbara resident Katina Zaninovich.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident Katina Zaninovich as Persons of the Year, marking the charity's 79th year recognizing individuals for their standout volunteerism and service to the community.

The foundation connects those who give with those in need by supporting area nonprofit organizations and essential community projects in the social sector that address the concerns of the working family, including child care, workforce development and workforce housing. 

Guests including (front row, left to right) Tom Blanco, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Ashley Costa and Ginger Salazar cut a ceremonial ribbon officially dedicating the Lompoc Community Track & Field at Huyck Stadium in March 2021. Salazar has been recognized by the Santa Barbara Foundation for her volunteer contributions and service to the community.
Katina Zaninovich of Santa Barbara has been named Santa Barbara Foundation's 79th Person of the Year, alongside Ginger Salazar of Lompoc. The two will share the title.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

