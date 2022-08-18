Guests including (front row, left to right) Tom Blanco, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Ashley Costa and Ginger Salazar cut a ceremonial ribbon officially dedicating the Lompoc Community Track & Field at Huyck Stadium in March 2021. Salazar has been recognized by the Santa Barbara Foundation for her volunteer contributions and service to the community.
The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident Katina Zaninovich as Persons of the Year, marking the charity's 79th year recognizing individuals for their standout volunteerism and service to the community.
The foundation connects those who give with those in need by supporting area nonprofit organizations and essential community projects in the social sector that address the concerns of the working family, including child care, workforce development and workforce housing.
According to Ashley Costa, executive director of Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, who nominated Salazar for the award, "Lompoc gave Ginger so much, and she selflessly provides her talents to our region for all to benefit."
Costa noted that a community hopes to nurture citizens to grow and give back.
"Ginger Salazar is a person that epitomizes this," she said.
Salazar was born and raised in Lompoc and returned to Santa Barbara County 17 years ago with her husband and four children as a way to give back — just as her parents taught her.
She credits her parents for instilling a strong tradition of reinvesting in the community as modeled by her dad who cooked as his profession, but also for neighbors experiencing food insecurity, according to reports.
As co-chair of the Lompoc Community Track & Field Project, Salazar helped to lead fundraising efforts with the Lompoc Unified School District to break ground on a $4 million track and field at Huyck Stadium.
The project became a reality in March 2021, and features nine rubberized lanes, an exercise zone and state-of-the-art turf field for use by the public.
Costa said due to Salazar's committed volunteer work and diligence, the community now has a safe outdoor space for residents to exercise and play.
"Ginger has a deep commitment to health, with roots in her creation of an organic garden and healthy lunch program at Montecito Union School to now serving on the Board of Directors at Cottage Health," explained Costa. "She is a model citizen of service for all, and we are blessed to have her leadership and support."
In addition to giving back to her hometown, Salazar continues to expand her reach into the South County, having served on the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. She currently sits on the board of Cottage Health, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Towbes Foundation.
Additionally, Salazar serves as co-chair for the LEAD Council at Stanford University, co-chair of the Lompoc Community Track & Field Project, and served on the boards of Prevent Child Abuse America and Imagitas Inc., a private marketing services company which she co-founded in 1992.
Katina Zaninovich
Sharing the Persons of the Year title this year is Zaninovich, a Santa Barbara resident who originally hails from Kern County. She is a retired nurse with a substantial history in volunteerism and is known for her caring nature and attention to her community — a guiding principle with which she leads.
"Katina is always ready to serve, and she does it with great style and with results that are of great benefit to the community," said Gerd Jordano, a community member who nominated Zaninovich. "She is a significant and powerful leader always keeping a focus on having a healthy community."
While Zaninovich has worked tirelessly to support causes "near and dear to her heart" for the last 20 years, including volunteering at the all-women's Catholic university — Mount Saint Mary’s in Los Angeles — she more recently volunteered to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Santa Barbara community during the pandemic.
"Katina never asks anyone to do something that she wouldn’t do herself," explained another award nominator and fellow volunteer Debbie Arnesen, "from setting up for events to being part of a team on a capital campaign to administering vaccines in the parking lot at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital during the pandemic."
Zaninovich also serves as board chair for the Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative, vice chair of the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, co-chair of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Capital Campaign, and is an active board member of Casa Dorinda retirement community.
She is the founding member and was the first board chair for the San Marcos High School Royal Pride Foundation, served on the board of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, CAMA Women’s Board, Cottage Health, Post-Partum Education for Parents, and Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care Professional Advisory Committee.
Arnesen noted that Zaninovich consistently steps up wherever she spots a need or is asked.
"Her firm commitment, resolve, good humor and can-do attitude inspire others to be their best and make our community stronger," Arnesen added.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.