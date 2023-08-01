Santa Barbara Humane said it reached a milestone last month by performing 77 spay and neuter surgeries on cats in a single day.
The organization said in its mission to address the overpopulation of feral cats in Santa Barbara County, it performed the operations on July 20 at its Santa Maria veterinary clinic.
A majority of the 77 spay and neuter surgeries were performed on feral and community-owned cats, as part of Santa Barbara Humane’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.
The program, which was launched in 2021, is a collaborative effort in which community members trap feral cats, who are then brought to Santa Barbara Humane.
Once the cats arrive at the organization’s clinic, they are examined by a veterinarian, given vaccines and flea treatments and surgically sterilized.
Santa Barbara Humane said its TNR program is important because it can lower the number of feral cats, which frequently have very difficult lives, and may face many dangers when out on the streets. The program also helps because feral cats typically don’t receive regular veterinary care and TNR gives veterinary staff the opportunity to check them out and address any chronic or painful conditions they may have and it allows the veterinary team to provide care including vaccines, dewormers and flea control.
Unaltered community cats can be a nuisance — when they are mating it is very loud and disruptive in communities in the middle of the night. Unaltered cats can produce multiple litters a year that have anywhere from two to 14 kittens per litter. Often community members find these kittens when the moms are out looking for food and bring them into the shelter. This causes the animal shelters to be inundated during the summer and fall months with kittens. In many areas in the U.S., including many places in California, this results in many kittens being euthanized because there is no way to care for them.
Including the surgeries performed on July 20, Santa Barbara Humane has spayed or neutered more than 350 feral cats so far in 2023. This number is a marked increase from the 298 feral cats spayed by the organization in 2022. Interested parties can learn more about Santa Barbara Humane’s TNR efforts on their website https://sbhumane.org/community-cats/.