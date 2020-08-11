You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision
alert

Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision

  • Updated
080720-Mission-IC-2

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel work to extract Antonio Ramirez Jr. from his Ford sedan on Friday following a head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. 

 Contributed Photo, Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A Santa Barbara man was identified as the driver killed Friday in a head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

Antonio Ramirez Jr., 42, of Santa Barbara died after his 2014 Ford C-Max sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F-350 truck shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.  

Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into opposing traffic and into the path of the Ford truck, driven by Steve Holmlund, 63, of Santa Ynez. 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a division chief and two engines, whose crews extricated Ramirez from the C-Max, although he was declared dead at the scene. Holmlund sustained minor injuries. 

Additionally, an American Medical Response and air ambulances were dispatched. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+5
As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges
Education

As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges

  • Updated

Despite the many new challenges that educators will surely face over the course of the upcoming school year, several LUSD teachers and administrators said they were looking forward to navigating their new professional landscape. A key part of succeeding, they said, will be cooperation from parents and families, particularly as standards will not be relaxed in the ways they were for the final months of the 2019-20 school year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News