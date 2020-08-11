Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision

Antonio Ramirez Jr., 42, of Santa Barbara died after his 2014 Ford C-Max sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F-350 truck shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into opposing traffic and into the path of the Ford truck, driven by Steve Holmlund, 63, of Santa Ynez.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a division chief and two engines, whose crews extricated Ramirez from the C-Max, although he was declared dead at the scene. Holmlund sustained minor injuries.
Additionally, an American Medical Response and air ambulances were dispatched.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Despite the many new challenges that educators will surely face over the course of the upcoming school year, several LUSD teachers and administrators said they were looking forward to navigating their new professional landscape. A key part of succeeding, they said, will be cooperation from parents and families, particularly as standards will not be relaxed in the ways they were for the final months of the 2019-20 school year.
Representatives of REACH, a regional economic action coalition with a focus on the Central Coast, hosted a morning webinar with civic and business leaders to formally announce the signing of an agreement that aims to capitalize on the growing space industry by better positioning Vandenberg Air Force Base as a thriving spaceport of the future.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it worked in collaboration with Los Angeles Police Department detectives to arrest 35-year-old Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon who was allegedly trying to sell the Petty-signed guitar for $10,000 on social media sites in Lompoc.
A head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado in Solvang has resulted in a fatality and forced the closure of the roadway for what could be an extended period of time, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Contributed Photo, Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department