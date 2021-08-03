Two new deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties since Monday, according to public health data for both counties.
In Santa Barbara County, one death was confirmed Monday followed by another on Tuesday, both among Santa Maria residents. One resident was between the ages of 30 to 49 and another was in the 50 to 69 age range, according to county data.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 464.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two deaths on Tuesday — one of a resident in their 60s and another of a resident in their 80s — leading to a total of 267 deaths from COVID-19.
County officials also reported the identification of 18 new cases of the highly transmissible delta variant through sequence testing over the past week. However, since only a small number of all samples undergo sequencing, the actual number of delta cases is likely much higher, officials said.
To prevent further spread, along with increased hospitalizations and deaths as a result, residents in both counties are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not done so already.
“The delta variant is here and we are seeing its impact. Nobody wants to experience this illness or see our local health-care system stretched by a surge in cases. If you have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine," San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you, visit myturn.ca.gov.