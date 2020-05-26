Santa Barbara, SLO counties can reopen places of worship, hair salons
Santa Barbara, SLO counties can reopen places of worship, hair salons

  Updated
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are now able to move farther into Stage 2 of the state reopening plan with places of worship, barbershops and hair salons opening their doors, with certain modifications.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday morning that due to stable COVID-19 hospitalization rates throughout the state, counties that have been granted variance can accelerate in their reopening process. 

Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health officer, released an updated health order Tuesday evening outlining the next step for the county.

According to the order, places of worship may offer in-person ceremonies at 25% capacity or with a maximum of 100 attendees, with social distancing in place. 

However, places of worship are urged to continue operating remotely due to the continual risk of congregating in-person. 

At hair salons and barber shops in Santa Barbara County, customers and employees will be required to be screened upon arrival and wear face coverings throughout the visit.

Employees and customers are also instructed to practice social distancing when not receiving or providing haircutting services. 

Personal care facilities such as nail salons, tattoo parlors and spas are still closed under state guidelines. 

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are among 44 other counties now permitted to move farther into Stage 2. 

