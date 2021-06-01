Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties could see expanded business operations as soon as next week, after meeting the first round of criteria to enter the state's least-restrictive yellow tier.
In order to enter the yellow tier, counties must meet the COVID-19 metrics of that tier for two consecutive weeks. As of Tuesday, both counties have met the threshold for one week, with case rates under 2 per 100,000 people and testing positivity rates under 2%.
However, the stakes are less high for business owners than in past months, as the state prepares to retire the tier system and the majority of business restrictions across all counties on June 15.
Even though Santa Barbara County is set to see expanded reopenings by that time, local health officials still are urging residents to maintain low case rates in order to keep the community safe going forward.
As of Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate is 1.3 per 100,000 people. San Luis Obispo County closed in with a rate of 1.5, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Along with expanded capacity permitted in restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and museums, the yellow tier would allow bars to resume indoor service at 25% capacity, or 37.5% capacity if all customers can show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination.
For now, both counties remain in the second-least-restrictive orange tier, indicating moderate risk of COVID-19 spread, along with around half of the state's population, according to state data.
COVID-19 case updates
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases between May 29 and 31, followed by three additional cases and one death from the illness on Tuesday.
Twenty-eight cases are currently active in the county out of 34,498 total cases confirmed so far, according to county public health data.
The additional COVID-19 death — the first in over a month — was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data. The county resident is the 451st confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases between May 29 and 31, followed by two additional cases on Tuesday.
In total, 67 out of 21,237 cases remain active as of Tuesday, according to county public health data.