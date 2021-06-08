Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County fitness centers, restaurants and bars can expand indoor operations prior to the state's planned June 15 reopening, after meeting COVID-19 metric requirements for the least-restrictive yellow tier on Tuesday.
To access the state's yellow tier, indicating minimal COVID-19 spread, counties must maintain a COVID-19 case rate of 2 cases per 100,000 people or below for two consecutive weeks. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties reached the two-week mark on Tuesday with adjusted case rates of 0.9 and 1.6, respectively, according to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, various businesses can expand their indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, allowing a week of increased business before the tier system and accompanying capacity limits are retired by the governor next week and businesses are essentially permitted to return to normal.
Art Quezada, owner of Crunch Fitness in Santa Maria, was excited to hear that he could accommodate more visitors to his gym sooner than the June 15 reopening.
"It will help to bloom our business back to normal. The restrictions were putting down our business," Quezada said. "Current members will be able to invite family and friends to work out, and hopefully that will make it a little more fun and enjoyable for them."
Santa Barbara County also met the yellow tier's required positivity and health equity rates this week, with 0.7% positivity countywide and 0.1% positivity among the quadrants ranked lowest for health equity.
Other sectors permitted to initiate 50% indoor capacity in the yellow tier include wineries and breweries, movie theaters and places of worship. There are no longer indoor capacity limits for zoos, museums and aquariums.
Bars not serving food now can operate indoors at 25% capacity, after being restricted to outdoor operations in previous tiers.
Health officials in both counties were pleased to see indications of decreased local COVID-19 spread prior to the state's scheduled reopening. However, officials still are urging residents to get vaccinated to prevent another surge in cases.
“We all play an important part in defeating this virus, and the community as a whole is safer the more persons are fully vaccinated. The vaccines have been shown to be very safe and effective even against newer variants of the virus. If you haven’t done so already, please get vaccinated today,” said county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg.
As of Tuesday, just over 64% of Santa Barbara County residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose, and 54% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to county public health data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. To find vaccination opportunities, visit myturn.ca.gov.
More information about vaccines in Santa Barbara County is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, or by calling the county hotline at 211 and selecting Option 4. Vaccine information for San Luis Obispo County is available online at recoverslo.org/vaccine, or by calling 805-781-5500.