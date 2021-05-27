The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Out of 34,477 cases total confirmed cases, 47 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Thursday, six county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 19 out of 11,597 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from COVID-19.
In Orcutt, nine out of 1,850 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, four out of 3,830 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, none of the 1,044 total cases are currently active, and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, none of of the 1,299 total cases are currently active, and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 63 out of 21,298 total cases still active, according to county public health data.