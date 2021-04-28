You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara, SLO County health officers honored as guests for president's joint address to Congress
Santa Barbara, SLO County health officers honored as guests for president's joint address to Congress

  • Updated
Do-Reynoso, Borenstein

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, left, and San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein were named as Rep. Salud Carbajal's guests to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

Rep. Salud Carbajal has named Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County health officials Van Do-Reynoso and Penny Borenstein as his guests to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

While Health Officer Borenstein and Public Health Director Do-Reynoso were unable to attend the address in person, Carbajal extended the invitation in recognition of their leadership over the past year.

"Rep. Carbajal named them as guests to honor and recognize their leadership role in guiding our community through the COVID-19 crisis," said Mannal Haddad, spokeswoman for Carbajal's office. 

In past years, guests have been invited to attend the address in Washington, D.C. However, due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the majority of attendees and guests were required to watch a virtual livestream of the Tuesday night event. 

Do-Reynoso and Borenstein were set to join Carbajal for a press conference following the address, Haddad said. 

