Santa Barbara Vintners Association will present "Behind the Scenes," a series of expert panels and tasting experiences held at tasting rooms throughout Santa Barbara Wine Country. 

The Santa Barbara Vintners is presenting a rare opportunity to look "Behind the Scenes" as part of a new series of educational wine-tasting experiences and events slated for Friday through Sunday, May 19 to 21.

Guests can choose from evening tastings of world-class wines in the vineyards, to in-depth panels with winemakers and winery owners set in winery barrel rooms throughout Santa Barbara County. 

“We wanted to create a special series for wine lovers to go ‘behind the scenes’ and hear directly from winemakers about our award-winning region and how they make their wines,” said Alison Laslett, CEO of the Santa Barbara Vintners. “These tastings are for anyone with a mind curious to learn about our region, our wines, and the talented people behind them.”

Margerum Wine Co., one Santa Barbara County winery participating in Behind the Scenes, a series of expert panels and experiences slated for May 19-21, presented by the Santa Barbara Vintners Association. 
Cambria Estate Winery will participate in Behind the Scenes, a series of expert panels and experiences May 19-21 presented by Santa Barbara Vintners Association. 

 

