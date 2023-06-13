SB Zoo giraffe.jpg

New Masai giraffe, Theo, in quarantine at Santa Barbara Zoo after arriving from the Cincinnati Zoo as part of the Masai giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP) that aims to protect the genetic diversity of the endangered species.

 Contributed

The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed three-year-old male Masai giraffe, Theo, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo as part of the Masai giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP).

According to a Santa Barbara Zoo spokeswoman, Theo was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help participating SSP zoos protect the genetic diversity of the endangered species.

In 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced Masai giraffes as an endangered species due to poaching and degradation of habitat in areas of Kenya and Tanzania.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0