Highly endangered snow leopards are celebrated at a one-day festival at the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018. The zoo's program will expand to the California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) campus as the result of an educational partnership that involves the establishment of a zoo-owned and managed conservation center at the university.

Santa Barbara Zoo and California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) have formed an educational partnership that involves the establishment of a zoo-owned and managed conservation center at the university campus.

Zoo officials announced the partnership Friday, and said the union would offer students academic enrichment opportunities while enhancing wildlife conservation, research, and outreach throughout the region.

"By partnering with a world-class zoo right here in our backyard, we are strengthening our commitment to be a ‘conservation campus’ on the Central Coast," said CSUCI President Richard Yao. "We are excited about the opportunities for our students to work side-by-side with zoo personnel and CSUCI faculty to protect and reestablish threatened species in our region and to develop vital skills in conservation education and management.

