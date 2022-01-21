Santa Barbara Zoo on Wednesday welcomed its newest family member, a male Masai calf named Raymie, who is reported to be doing well and is described as "strong and healthy."

At his first medical exam on Jan. 20, the calf weighed 71.4 kilograms — or 157 pounds — and measured approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to the zoo’s animal care team.

“We are thrilled to share the news of this birth and welcome another Masai giraffe to our herd,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of Animal Care & Health, who in September announced the expected births of two Masai calves to mothers Audrey and Adia. Audrey, 7, is expected to give birth in July.

“Each giraffe born at the zoo is very important to this population and conservation of this species, so we’re especially proud of the critical work done at the Santa Barbara Zoo with our incredible animal care team. While we’ve seen many giraffe births here at the Santa Barbara Zoo, it’s always exciting to see another calf born and stand for the first time,” Barnes said.

Barnes explained that Adia was in active labor for approximately three hours after the calf's legs were first observed at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night with the birth clocked at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday. The male calf was standing 45 minutes after he was born and is nursing well.

Raymie is Adia’s second calf, to whom she is showing excellent maternal behavior, Barnes noted.

Raymie's father, Michael, 15, who has now sired 10 calves including expectant mother Audrey's calf, is deemed the most genetically important male Masai giraffe in North America, related only to his offspring, the animal team said. Michael arrived to Santa Barbara from Canada in December 2011, and is now a grandpa to his son's offspring.

Until Adia and her calf are ready to leave the giraffe barn, the zoo’s animal care team said the pair will remain together to bond behind the scenes.

Become a sponsor The public is invited to become a Foster Feeder sponsor of the giraffe herd. A donation of $50 helps with the cost of feeding the growing giraffe family. New giraffe Foster Feeders will receive a digital certificate with a baby photo of the calf, a Masai giraffe fact sheet and recognition on the Zoo's Foster Feeder board. For information or to become a Foster Feeder, visit sbzoo.pivvit.com/masai-giraffe

About the Masai The giraffes at the Santa Barbara Zoo are among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and are listed as endangered due to the significant decline of this species in the wild in recent decades. The number of Masai giraffes under human care in the U.S. is relatively small, and the Species Survival Plan manages the population to ensure that it is healthy and genetically diverse so that the population thrives. Giraffes are the tallest land mammal and Masai are the largest subspecies, growing up to 17 feet tall and weighing 2,700 pounds.

