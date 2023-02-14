The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed capybaras siblings, Antonio and Mirabel, from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama where they were born on July 26, 2022.
“Antonio and Mirabel both have big personalities and even bigger appetites,” said Zoo Manager Kristen Wieners. “They are very curious about staff and exploring new things, and we are really enjoying getting to know them!”
Brother and sister are getting to know the zoo’s four-year-old capybara, Poppy, and acclimating to their new habitat, zoo staff say. And the hope is that the three will form a nice new herd.