In November 2002, the sense of a shared brotherhood prompted a group of firefighters to travel from Santa Barbara County to New York City for the first memorial ceremony to honor those who perished Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists used four hijacked airliners to attack the United States.

That same sense of being part of one huge family drew local firefighters back to the city in 2006, 2011, 2016 and again this year to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.

“It’s just the brotherhood of the fire service,” Santa Maria Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg explained by phone Friday as he sat in a New York City bar waiting to meet up with the other four members of this year’s contingent. “Losing 343 FDNY firefighters in one fell swoop was unprecedented.”

Clayburg’s companions on this year’s journey are retired SMFD firefighter Dennis Szczepanski and retired SMFD engineer Greg Welch, who have been on previous trips to the 9/11 memorial.

Retired Santa Barbara County Fire Department engineer Ron Vasquez and retired American Medical Response paramedic Ed Mulder are also part of this year’s pilgrimage to honor the 343 firefighters and paramedics who died trying to rescue people trapped in the Twin Towers.

“It’s all about brotherhood and remembering their bravery and sacrifice,” Clayburg said.

Clayburg recalled he had just joined the Santa Maria Fire Department when terrorists flew two airliners into the World Trade Center towers and a third into the Pentagon.

Before hijackers aboard the fourth airliner could attack their target, which to this day is unknown, they were assaulted by outraged passengers and crashed the aircraft into a field.

In all, 2,996 people died that day.

“I was just on the job,” he said. “We all saw it and felt it at work. It definitely made our hearts sink.”

A year later, a group of local firefighters traveled to New York City for the memorial service, carrying with them $17,000 in relief funds donated by the community through a barbecue and car wash sponsored by the Santa Maria Fire Department.

“We were directed to a fire station in Brooklyn where they treated us like family,” Clayburg said. “They were very gracious and very appreciative of the donation.”

Firefighters flooded New York City for that first memorial service at Ground Zero — the site where the two World Trade Center towers once stood.

“There were thousands of firefighters from all over the world,” Clayburg said. “You really felt that brotherhood.”

Central Coast firefighters who attended that first event decided they should make it a regular journey.

“We obviously couldn’t go every year, but we could go every five years,” Clayburg said, adding, “This is all on our own finances, on our own time.”

He said although the first- and five-year memorials were held at Ground Zero, the 10- and 15-year events were held at the Riverside Park Firemen’s Memorial in Upper Manhattan, as will the 20-year anniversary memorial this year.

But Clayburg said he’s visited the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, which opened Sept. 11, 2011, at Ground Zero and found it a very moving experience.

“It’s very somber,” he said of the twin memorial pools and the names engraved in the stone surrounding them. “There’s not a lot of words being said.”

But he noted local firefighters have met a lot of people there who were in New York City at the time of the attacks and have heard their stories of what it was like that day.

“There’s a [fire] station right down the street that everyone walks by on the way there,” Clayburg said. “There are usually firefighters out front talking to people. They invite you in for coffee and sometimes lunch.”

He added, “The museum itself — it’s hard, it’s very hard. There’s one room that’s only phone messages from people who were trapped that they left for their loved ones. I could only listen for about three minutes. I couldn’t take it. I had to leave.”

Firefighting and rescue equipment pulled from the rubble of the Twin Towers and fire engines smashed by the collapsing structures are also on display, he said.

Clayburg said he would recommend everyone visit the memorial and museum at least once.

“Everyone says we’ll never forget,” he said. “We can’t forget. This is something that changed our world and changed our lives. … We do our part to remember their sacrifices.”