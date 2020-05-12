Santa Maria cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show

Santa Maria cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show

Due to a combination of social distancing concerns and anticipated lack of funding, Santa Maria's community fireworks show on the Fourth of July will be canceled this year, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Tuesday. 

The city relies on business donations to fund the show at Sierra Vista Park, an expectation deemed unrealistic during the pandemic, van de Kamp said. 

"The city recognizes the inability to this year rely upon raising $35,000 in donations for the pyrotechnics show from businesses because of financial impacts. During this extraordinary time, funds are better directed to aiding the community," van de Kamp said. 

The cancellation marks another in a series of regional cornerstone events to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Elks Rodeo and the Strawberry Festival.

The city is exploring an alternative community event that does not involve pyrotechnics, van de Kamp said. 

City residents will still be allowed to buy so-called "safe and sane" fireworks from city-registered vendors beginning June 28. 

Fireworks use is permitted only between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

