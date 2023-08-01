As laughter and conversations filled the Santa Maria CHP office located on Carlotti Drive in the northern part of town, a farewell ceremony was held where California Highway Patrol officers gave Dan Mota a proper send-off.

July 31 marked the date that Officer Mota retired after 33 years of service with the department.

Mota said working with the highway patrol had been a great opportunity for himself and he would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

073123-smt-news-chp-dan-mota-002.jpg
CHP Officer Dan Mota gives dispatch his final 10-10 farewell at a retirement ceremony in Santa Maria Monday after 33 years of service.

 
073123-smt-news-chp-dan-mota-005.jpg
CHP Officer Dan Mota receives an appreciation plaque from John Hansen during his retirement celebration after 33 years Monday in Santa Maria.

