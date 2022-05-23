Dealers of coins and other collectible items drew collectors from far and wide to the Santa Maria Coin & Collectible Show held Saturday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center.
The show had a steady flow of visitors coming and going throughout the day, as collectors as well as the simply curious browsed among the many coins in display cases arrayed on tables and people who had old or unusual coins got them appraised free of charge.
The show represented the return to the Santa Maria Coin Club’s twice-a-year shows that were halted when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2019, and participants seemed pleased with the turnout.
“It’s been a wonderful day,” said Linda Nash, longtime president of the coin club. “We have dealers from all over the state. And we have visitors from all around the state, too.”
Nash said several local dealers also had tables set up at the show, which offered a lot more than just American coins.
Foreign coins, domestic and foreign currency, commemorative coins and medallions were also on display and for sale.
Collectibles ranged from jewelry and polished minerals to sports memorabilia that included trading cards, miniature replicas of sports stadiums and autographed baseballs.
Everyone entering was handed a free ticket for periodic drawings for coins, and the grand prize in a separate drawing, where tickets cost $1 each, was a two-and-a-half-dollar gold piece valued at several hundred dollars.
Nash said the club plans to hold its next show in the fall.