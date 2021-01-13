Santa Maria COVID-19 vaccination site opens for health care workers

As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are opening new distribution sites for those in high-risk sectors and seeking more people to administer vaccines.

The Public Health Department is now operating three point-of-dispensing sites in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara for frontline workers in phase 1A, which includes staff in acute care, psychiatric, and correctional facility hospitals, staff and residents in long-term care settings, paramedics, lab and clinic workers, and dentists.

Around 2,800 of the 16,775 total doses received by the county are being distributed at these sites by Public Health, with the other 13,975 doses allocated to hospitals, pharmacies and clinics, according to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

Wednesday marked the first day of operation for the Santa Maria site at Hancock College, staffed by a mix of community volunteers, public health staff, state-contracted nurses, college staff and nursing students, according to county Disaster Preparedness Manager Jan Koegler.

"Getting a large vaccination site up and staffed with trained personnel is a tremendous lift," Koegler said. "It’s a real combination of folks."

Since vaccines are still unavailable to the general public, vaccination sites have implemented a verification process to ensure that only qualifying personnel with appointments are receiving doses, Koegler said.