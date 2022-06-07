One person sustained an injury in a residential fire that broke out Tuesday morning on Provance Avenue in Santa Maria, according to officials.
The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the kitchen at a single-family residence in the 800 block of Provance Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
The fire was extinguished shortly after 6:40 a.m., and the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
One person, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Emergency personnel that responded included American Medical Response, Santa Maria Police and Fire departments.