Santa Maria driver involved in fatal collision with pedestrian in San Luis Obispo

A 45-year-old female transient was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Santa Maria man Wednesday, following reports of a person running across Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. when a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Michael Zavala struck a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, just north of Los Osos Valley Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Poelking.

Prior to the collision, the San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center received several calls of a pedestrian running across all lanes of northbound Highway 101.

As CHP officers responded to the reports, the transient was struck by Zavala's truck in the left lane of the highway and died on scene, according to Poelking.

Zavala was not injured or arrested. The victim has yet to be identified.

The fatal collision was the second on the same day involving a Santa Maria driver.

A 28-year-old Santa Man man driving a 2016 Honda Accord struck a 29-year-old male bicyclist in Arroyo Grande as he tried to cross the highway shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to CHP Officer Tobias Adrianse.

The collision occurred just south of North Halcyon Road.

Neither the driver nor the bicyclist, who was from Grover Beach, were identified.

