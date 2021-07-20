More than 80 vendors, homemade crafts and goods and a barbecue feast await visitors this Saturday at the first Christmas in July craft fair hosted by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.
The free outdoor market event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn outside the Elks Lodge, located at 1309 N. Bradley Rd.
All proceeds from vendor fees will go toward the Elks Lodge Antlers youth program, which provides leadership and volunteer opportunities as well recreational gatherings for local youth up to age 20.
Carmel Schwindt, who is organizing the fair, said it was intended to start as a small craft event that then grew into something much larger, with dozens of vendors expressing interest over the past month.
"We've got people coming from Bakersfield, from all over," Schwindt said. "It was like, 'we've got this space here, so let's just do it.'"
During the event, barbecue steak sandwiches made in the lodge will be available along with a bake sale from the Antlers and an ice cream truck, Schwindt said.
Interested vendors can find applications online at santamariaelks.org/craftshow, with spaces costing $40.