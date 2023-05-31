If you can’t make it out to the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, you’ll have the chance to watch it on television.

All four performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel.

“It is super awesome to be featured on the Cowboy Channel again,” said Tina Tonascia, the chief operations officer of the Elks Recreation Committee (Elks Rec). “Last year was the first year we were on the Cowboy Channel. It’s just awesome that our little rodeo is one of the ones they’ve chosen for their national broadcasts.”

