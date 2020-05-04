Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 testing site completely booked for opening day
alert top story

Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 testing site completely booked for opening day

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

City employees began preparing Santa Maria Fairpark on Monday for the opening of the county's first community COVID-19 testing site, run by federal health service OptumServe. 

Beginning Tuesday morning, individuals who have scheduled a 5-minute appointment online or over the phone can receive a nasal swab inside the Convention Center, located on the Fairpark grounds. 

"All 132 appointments for the first testing day have been filled and the rest of the testing schedule is quickly filling up," Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Employees could be seen setting up metal crowd barriers both outside and inside the Convention Center on Monday in order to manage anticipated crowds. 

The testing site will be open weekdays with hours differing depending on appointment times, and results expected within 48 hours, according to public health officials. 

According to county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, the site capacity of 130 tests per day will help bring Santa Barbara County closer to its goal of performing 600 tests per day.

Santa Maria was chosen as the first location in the county because it permits a majority of the county's population to travel there in under 30 minutes, Do-Reynoso said. 

County officials have also announced plans to open additional testing sites in the cities of Lompoc and Santa Barbara later this week, although specific site locations have yet to be announced. 

Appointments are open to all county residents and can be scheduled online or via phone at 888-634-1123 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, testing will be prioritized for individuals who meet certain conditions, according to county officials.

These include health-care workers and first responders, individuals 65 years or older, those with chronic medical conditions, residents or employees at congregate care living facilities, persons in essential service occupations including grocery, food and utility services as well as public employees, and those exhibiting one or more symptoms of the virus. 

OptumServe employees, rather than Public Health employees, will be in charge of running testing sites, according to Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy
Local News

'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy

  • Updated

Lompoc High student Jennifer Ayala took out a $1,000 loan this year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase a pig with the intent of selling it, ideally for a profit, at auction during this summer’s Santa Barbara County Fair. With the coronavirus outbreak threatening the likelihood of the fair, Ayala is now scrambling to find a buyer as soon as possible so she can repay that loan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News