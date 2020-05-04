Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 testing site completely booked for opening day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City employees began preparing Santa Maria Fairpark on Monday for the opening of the county's first community COVID-19 testing site, run by federal health service OptumServe.

Beginning Tuesday morning, individuals who have scheduled a 5-minute appointment online or over the phone can receive a nasal swab inside the Convention Center, located on the Fairpark grounds.

"All 132 appointments for the first testing day have been filled and the rest of the testing schedule is quickly filling up," Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

Employees could be seen setting up metal crowd barriers both outside and inside the Convention Center on Monday in order to manage anticipated crowds.

The testing site will be open weekdays with hours differing depending on appointment times, and results expected within 48 hours, according to public health officials.

According to county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, the site capacity of 130 tests per day will help bring Santa Barbara County closer to its goal of performing 600 tests per day.