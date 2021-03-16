Santa Maria Fairpark invites people to go Strawberry Cruzin’ for sweet treats, fair food

“And the vendors are very eager to get back to work,” she added, noting they have been struggling to survive like many others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kicking off from 4 to 8 p.m. April 28 and 29, Strawberry Cruzin’ will continue from noon to 8 p.m. April 30 through May 1.

Acquistapace said the in-car drive-though experience in personal vehicles is the best way to ensure attendees and staff are following all of Santa Barbara County COVID-19 health orders and guidelines.

For a donation of no specified amount, strawberry lovers can cruise through a line of food vendors set up along a festively decorated route — illuminated at night — winding through the Fairpark grounds to buy some of their favorite fair foods as well as some new menu items, she said.

“We’re going to put up lights all around the route in strawberry colors — pinks and reds and greens,” Acquistapace said. “And we’re going to turn the roller rink office into a strawberry shortcake house. We have some other plans, too. So people will have a lot of things to look at when they drive through.”

Vendors will offer carhop service. Those who stop in front of their locations can place their orders and have them delivered directly to their cars.

That will make it easy to purchase strawberry shortcake from Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cake, fresh pastries from Old West Cinnamon Rolls and Log Cabin Kettle Corn in a variety of flavors, including of course, strawberry.