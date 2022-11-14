After more than a year and a half as chief of Santa Maria Fire Department, Todd Tuggle is leaving his post to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department in December to replace the current chief following his retirement.

San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced Tuggle will take over as fire chief Dec. 5, four days before Keith Aggson officially retires from the position.

Tuggle’s initial annual base salary will be $218,400 as he manages the San Luis Obispo Fire Department’s $14 million budget and 60 full-time employees, Johnson said.

