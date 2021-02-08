Santa Maria Fire crews extinguish second-story blaze at Main Street office building

Santa Maria Fire crews extinguished a blaze Monday in the second story of an office building on East Main Street.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Main Street, or directly across the street from Marian Regional Medical Center, according to dispatch traffic.

Crews extinguished the fire shortly before 5 p.m. and damaged was contained to a utility room on the second floor. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for up to two hours.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the incident.

