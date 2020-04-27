Santa Maria High grad develops mobile game connected to Mexican heritage

Mexivinanza, which can be downloaded through both the Apple and Google Play stores, racked up 50,000 downloads in a month at a time when people are spending more hours on their screens while they observe statewide stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

“It’s designed to teach kids and adults about their Mexican culture and history while they play and allow separated family members in the U.S. and in Mexico to bond with the gaming experience,” he said.

Gonzalez believes the dynamics of a Mexican American family are complex for a variety of reasons, including what he sees as a degradation of Mexican culture and knowledge within new generations of Mexican Americans and a cultural disconnect between families with members living in the U.S. and Mexico.

Growing up as a first-generation immigrant to the U.S., while his parents worked in the fields picking crops, Gonzalez said there were not a lot of educational opportunities and resources for young minorities.

“Despite this, I was able to receive a bachelor’s and master’s degree,” he said.

His game has peaked at the No. 19 spot in the game/trivia category, but his goal is to hit No. 1 someday.