Santa Maria High grad develops mobile game connected to Mexican heritage

Tech developer Jose Gonzalez, who grew up in Santa Maria, was struck by what he saw as a shortage of modern mobile games geared toward Hispanics, so he invented one.
“Hispanics in this industry are very underrepresented, but my background and culture have inspired me to develop a product I believe lacks in the market today,” said Gonzalez, who describes himself as a young tech developer trying to break into the space tech industry.
After immigrating with his family from Jalisco, Mexico, as a child, Gonzalez graduated from Santa Maria High School in 2005 and moved to Washington, D.C., to begin graduate work at the University of Maryland. He now works as an information technology specialist for a large federal organization, which he declined to name.
He recently launched Mexivinanza, a trivia, charades-inspired game in Spanish that is similar to Heads Up!, in which players pick a category, then hold their device up to their head, screen facing outward, and guess words based on friends' clues.
The name ties together both "Mexico" and "adivinanza," which means "guess" or "riddle," according to Gonzalez, who is in the process of submitting a copyright application.
“The game contains themes that impact everyday lives of Mexicans and Mexican Americans, including music, movies, famous people, history, telenovelas, cuisine, etc.,” Gonzalez explained.
Mexivinanza, which can be downloaded through both the Apple and Google Play stores, racked up 50,000 downloads in a month at a time when people are spending more hours on their screens while they observe statewide stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.
“It’s designed to teach kids and adults about their Mexican culture and history while they play and allow separated family members in the U.S. and in Mexico to bond with the gaming experience,” he said.
Gonzalez believes the dynamics of a Mexican American family are complex for a variety of reasons, including what he sees as a degradation of Mexican culture and knowledge within new generations of Mexican Americans and a cultural disconnect between families with members living in the U.S. and Mexico.
Growing up as a first-generation immigrant to the U.S., while his parents worked in the fields picking crops, Gonzalez said there were not a lot of educational opportunities and resources for young minorities.
“Despite this, I was able to receive a bachelor’s and master’s degree,” he said.
His game has peaked at the No. 19 spot in the game/trivia category, but his goal is to hit No. 1 someday.
“I don’t believe an independent developer, let alone a Mexican immigrant, has ever been No. 1," he said.
Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion
Santa Maria City Attorney Thomas Watson
Gina's Piece of Cake owner Gina Martin
Louis Meza
Sue Sharp Aloha Cleaners and Alterations
Jadyn Oates
Santa Maria High senior Dominick Martinez
Poor Richard's Press president Todd Ventura
First district County Supervisor Das Williams
Van Do-Reynoso, Director of the Public Health Department
Elayne Klasson
Cox family shares smiles
Jon Hooten, Allan Hancock executive director of college advancement
Marc Sabin, director of senior services
Joel Tefft, Hardy Diagnostics spokesman
Peasants Feast's Chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney
Aaron Bergh, Master Distiller and proprietor of Calwise Spirits Co.
Ken Dahmen, Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley
Supervisor Gregg Hart
Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander
Elle Arvesen
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino
New Frontiers Natural Marketplace team leader Stephen Dominguez
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald
Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians
Supervisor Steve Lavagnino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.