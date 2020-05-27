Santa Maria High School emergency shelter closes; some residents relocated to other shelters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After two months of operation, serving up to 71 people a night, the emergency homeless shelter in the Santa Maria High School gym closed as of Wednesday.

The shelter was opened by the Santa Barbara County Social Services Department on March 21 through a use agreement with the high school, before being taken over by Good Samaritan Shelter in April.

Sylvia Barnard, Good Samaritan Shelter executive director, said the emergency shelter was shut down in order to give the high school their space back.

"They only signed on for one month, and then they generously provided a one-month extension. They said they need to get their facility back, which I understand," Barnard said.

While the shelter did reach its 71-person capacity at certain times as people came and went, there were 53 individuals who stayed more consistently until the shelter closed, Good Samaritan spokeswoman Alexis Nshamamba said.

Thirty of those individuals chose to leave the shelter system for undetermined locations or to live with family members, and Good Samaritan has been working to create space in their other shelter locations for 23 individuals who have chosen to continue in the shelter system.