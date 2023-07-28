An underground bar where locals are able to try some of the best whiskeys and wines on the Central Coast has been given new life at the Santa Maria Inn.
Once The Wine Cellar, now The Barrel Room, the cool, dimly lit retreat can be found down the Inn’s mirrored stairway, through the hallway and to the left.
Because it's an actual wine cellar, The Barrel Room is filled with cool, crisp air. There are no televisions, and patrons will typically find bartender Dennis Carlson welcoming them, tailoring a cocktail or walking them through the whiskey list.
Established in 1984, The Wine Cellar was the kind of spot where all the local business people would come. It was known to be a martini and wine bar that was packed all the time, according to Scott Shute, general manager of the Santa Maria Inn.
“Through the 2000s and up to COVID it started getting quieter and quieter and then it got shut down in 2020," Shute said. "We opened it in 2021 and it wasn’t doing a whole lot, so we remodeled it, but wanted to keep some of the same aesthetic.
”We brightened everything up, changed the furniture, changed up the whole concept, and made it into a whole new format. So it’s a full whiskey bar, with craft cocktails and we’ve revamped the entire wine list to reflect all local wines now.”
Shute said the change to the wine list will include staples such as wines from Foxen and Cambria, but it’s also a chance for the Santa Maria Inn to focus on smaller labels such as Ranchos de Ontiveros, Donnachadh Vineyard, Lieu Dit Winery, Sea Creatures and will be adding more small production wines moving forward. Wine will be for sale by the bottle, as well.
“It’s going to be good for a lot of the travelers that want to take local wines with them,” said Shute. ”Instead of having to go out to the wineries, they will be able to come down and just grab some bottles to bring home.”
According to Shute he handpicked Carlson to be The Barrel Room bartender because he was “just the right person for it.”
“There’s a lot of repeat clientele, a lot of regulars, and a lot of people come in for Dennis himself, his personality and his care and consideration towards what people want,” said Shute. “He’s definitely the type that’s going to ask 'How do you like to drink?', instead of this is what we do.”
The most popular cocktail is the smoked old fashion because of its strong aromas that fill the hallways, according to Shute. There are various types of woods to use for the drink including oak, pecan, and peach.
The bar has been open for about four months, and Shute said the community response has been great, but there are still many people who don’t know about the hidden bar, or are just realizing that it’s there.
“We do have some people that knew about it that have started coming back, but it’s a whole new clientele that’s coming,” said Shute. “We are seeing a lot of the younger clientele that want an environment that’s not filled with TVs and loud groups and more of that quieter bar environment, a little classy with better options.”
The Barrel Room will soon be featuring whiskey flights, such as an “around the world flight,” that allows patrons to sample multiple whiskeys from Japan, Canada, Ireland, and a scotch. Shute said the speakeasy is considered to be an “evolving bar.”
“We will always evolve what we’re doing. It’s not going to be one year down the road and be the exact same thing,” said Shute. “We’re going to be rotating the whiskeys, we’re going to be bringing in different wines, we’re going to be doing seasonal cocktails, and we are going to change things as we go and I think that’s what’s going to build the success of it. We want it to be fresh year after year.”
The Barrel Room aims to be a place that reminds locals they don't have to go to San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbra to experience something new, he said, describing the speakeasy as a great place for people who want to catch up or maybe have a pre-date drink.
While The Barrel Room focuses on craft cocktails, a robust whiskey list, and great local wines, it also serves from two craft beer taps with one lager and one IPA. Hours are Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., or at the bartender's discretion, and private parties and dinners are welcome.
