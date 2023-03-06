The Santa Maria/Lompoc chapter of the NAACP held its annual Black History Month celebration Saturday at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria. The event was rescheduled after rain postponed the celebration last month.
The event was originally scheduled for February, but was moved to Saturday due to the recent series of storms that swept through the Central Coast.
The event was highlighted by speaker Rev. Dr. David Moore from New Covenant Worship Center in Santa Barbara.
Those who attended were treated to a ballet folklorico performance, readings of poetry, free lunch, face paintings and access to community services. In addition to the NAACP, the event was held in conjunction with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, United Domestic Workers, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, The Fund for Santa Barbara and other community organizations.
