Bryan White, a man originally from Santa Maria, won the Wednesday, June 28 edition of the game show Jeopardy!
White, 41, was introduced as a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria.
According to the Santa Maria Times archives, White was the valedictorian at Valley Christian Academy in 2000. He was also a star Bible Quiz team member during his days at Valley Christian.
White won the contest that aired on June 28 with a total of $20,130, edging Vic Goel and reigning champ Chris Ban. Ban finished second with $8,550 and Goel had a final tally of $8,200.
According to various Jeopardy! fan sites, White had 27 correct guesses and missed just four responses in Wednesday's airing of the contest.
The final Jeopardy! clue was "He created a chest drain valve that aided breathing in wounded soldiers in Vietnam but is better known for a lifesaving measure."
For which White replied: "Who is Heimlich?" and he wagered $1,730.
White gained some laughs from the crowd when he revealed he won a "hairy chest contest" while on a cruise.
Possible spoilers for the June 29 episode below
White advanced to the Thursday, June 29 edition of the show, facing Tenysa Santiago, from Berkeley, and Alicia Korenman, from Durham, North Carolina. White again was victorious, finishing with $11,877, well in front of Korenman's total of $3,700 and Santiago's tally of $1,200.
Through two victories, White had 47 correct answers and eight incorrect responses.
He missed out on Thursday's final Jeopardy! The clue was: "Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & the narrator of this film from the 1990s," with White replying, "What is Ghost?" The correct response was "What is Titanic?"
All three contestants missed the final Jeopardy! answer.