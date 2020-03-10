Santa Maria man arrested after meth, cocaine found during search

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on drug charges after police found more than 80 individual packages containing methamphetamine and cocaine during a search of a residence on East Cox Lane.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's narcotics detectives and officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the residence in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane at 11 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Woody Vega.
While searching the home, officers discovered 86 individual packages of drugs — 45 of methamphetamine and 41 of cocaine, a ledger containing information on transactions, a digital scale and more than $2,300 in cash, Vega said.
Eric Espinoza, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for sale and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail was set at $30,000.
Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to a field outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
Christopher Tyrese Maxwell, 20, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges, including assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Citing concerns about public health and safety, the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday held a wide-ranging discussion on how the city can cut down on what some members of the council and public see as a growing problem of people scavenging through garbage and recycling bins.
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public health departments on how to prepare for a local outbreak.