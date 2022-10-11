100922 Highway 154 fatal 01.jpg

Santa Barbara County firefighters inspect the wreckage at a three-vehicle crash in which a 40-year-old Santa Maria man died about 10:25 a.m. Sunday on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez.

 Contributed

A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound in a 2013 Ford C-Max compact multipurpose vehicle on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road about 10:25 a.m. when he came upon slow and stopped vehicles, according to a report from the Buellton CHP office.

In an attempt to avoid hitting a slowing vehicle ahead of him, the man swerved his C-Max into the westbound lane where the left front of his vehicle struck the left rear of a westbound 2020 BMW X5, sending it out of control and causing it to overturn, the CHP said.

