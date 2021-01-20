Santa Maria man, dog charm the world in viral TikTok video: 'I love her more than my life'

The video appeared Monday on TikTok: a terrier happily wagging its tail as it rides a rocking, coin-operated horse in front of Santa Maria's La Bonita Carniceria while its owner does a little dance to the backdrop of The Ronettes song, "Be My Baby."

As of Wednesday, the video had gone viral, with at least 7.3 million views, capturing the heart of the internet at a time when people, perhaps, needed it the most.

Whitney Azevedo-Ramirez, 31, of Santa Maria recorded the moment Jan. 16 while the car in which she was riding stopped at a nearby intersection.

"We were driving by at the stoplight and I just happened to see him," Azevedo-Ramirez said. "I'm a total animal freak. I have two dogs of my own that are my babies."

Azevedo-Ramirez, a stay-at-home mom who has two French bulldogs she also considers her children, held on to the video for more than a week. Going by the handle of "Frenchielife805," Azevedo-Ramirez created her TikTok account in December and has posted just under three dozen videos, mostly of her French bulldogs, which have several thousand views each.

"I didn't expect anything to come of it," Azevedo-Ramirez said, expressing shock at the response to her latest video.

Her post was so popular that Azevedo-Ramirez was contacted by ViralHog, an internet media company, which purchased the video's rights and offered Azevedo-Ramirez 50% of all earnings generated. Azevedo-Ramirez attached The Ronettes song to her video.