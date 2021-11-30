A Santa Maria man was identified Monday after he was reported missing but later found dead following a lobster diving trip near Gaviota on Saturday, according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman.

The Coroner's Bureau identified the man as Terry Gummerman, 54, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Gummerman had been diving off the coast near Mariposa Reina since 3 a.m. and was reported missing at about 7:30 a.m. after he did not return.

The Coast Guard and Santa Barbara County emergency units, including water rescue and air support, assisted in the rescue operation along the coast near Highway 101, just south of Mariposa Reina, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

After less than 30 minutes of searching, Gummerman's body was located, according to Bertucelli.