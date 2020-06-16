Santa Maria man killed in collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road; driver arrested after fleeing scene
Santa Maria man killed in collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road; driver arrested after fleeing scene

  • Updated
A man was arrested Tuesday following a two-vehicle head-on collision that killed a Santa Maria man and injured his passenger on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

A gray Jeep SUV and blue Lexus sedan collided just before 12:30 p.m. about a mile north of the Lompoc federal prison complex on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, according to CHP Officer Kelly Valdez. 

The Jeep, which was reported stolen out of Lompoc, was traveling southbound on Santa Lucia Canyon Road when, for unknown reasons, its driver crossed the double-yellow line and into the path of the Lexus traveling in the opposite direction, Valdez said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 36-year-old male from Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene, said Valdez, who added that the passenger, a 38-year-old female, sustained major injuries in the crash and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

The Jeep's driver, who has not been identified, fled on foot into the nearby bushes before emergency responders arrived. He was located in the area about three hours later following the establishment of a perimeter and a search efforts that involved a CHP helicopter and K-9 unit. 

Additionally, Lompoc Police and Vandenberg personnel responded to the scene of the collision, Valdez said. 

