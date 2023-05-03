The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced that Erik Rocha Fernandez pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a May 2021 shooting in Santa Maria.
County District Attorney John Savrnoch said Wednesday that Rocha Fernandez pleaded guilty to one felony count of first degree murder and admitted to an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm which caused the death of Frankie Hernandez on May 28, 2021.
Rocha Fernandez also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge of another man and conspiracy to commit witness intimidation by force or fear.
The District Attorney's office said Rocha Fernandez will receive a sentence of 10 years followed by 25 years to life in state prison.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore represented the District Attorney in the case. The crimes were investigated by Santa Maria Police Department Det. Zack Robbins.
Rocha Fernandez is set for sentencing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court's Santa Maria Division on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 7.
Rocha Fernandez, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was arrested on May 29, 2021, and charged with eight felonies that include first-degree murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of drugs, witness intimidation and conspiracy. There were initially six additional enhancements including lying in wait to commit murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim inside a vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. May 28, 2021, near Preisker Lane and North Broadway, along the on-ramp leading to Highway 101. There, they located the 29-year-old Hernandez.
An initial investigation revealed that the shooting had occurred near a business at the intersection of North Broadway and Grant Street, although Hernandez had apparently driven a short distance north before stopping. Hernandez was declared dead at the scene.
Rocha Fernandez was located riding a bicycle near Donovan Road and North Elm Street on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and arrested. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.