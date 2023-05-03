Rocha

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced that Erik Rocha Fernandez pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a May 2021 shooting in Santa Maria.

County District Attorney John Savrnoch said Wednesday that Rocha Fernandez pleaded guilty to one felony count of first degree murder and admitted to an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm which caused the death of Frankie Hernandez on May 28, 2021.

Rocha Fernandez also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge of another man and conspiracy to commit witness intimidation by force or fear.

