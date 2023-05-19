The California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested 35-year-old Eddie Ray Dominguez in the Arroyo Grande area, Friday afternoon.
Dominguez was wanted for an outstanding warrant generated by Santa Maria Police Department detectives in connection to a May 6 stabbing in Santa Maria, SMPD Sgt. Daniel Rios said.
Dominguez was turned over to SMPD detectives investigating the case before being booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on his outstanding warrant for attempted murder.