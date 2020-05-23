Santa Maria Memorial Day services include masks, social distancing

Santa Maria Memorial Day services include masks, social distancing

Spectators at a Memorial Day service at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Saturday wore masks and practiced social distancing as volunteers placed flags at individual veteran's grave sites. 

Volunteers included men and women veterans from the Band of Brothers/Echo Group nonprofit organization who gathered early Saturday morning to remember those who perished while serving on active military duty. 

Despite warm, sunny weather and clear skies, the service was quiet and dignified. 

The event holds particular significance to retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike Stadnick, 77, of Santa Maria, not only because he served but also because his birthday is May 30, which was traditionally Memorial Day up until 1970 when Congress changed the law to observe the holiday on the last Monday of the month. 

Stadnick estimated he has participated in at least 2,200 Memorial Day services since the 1950s, when he was an Eagle Scout in Connecticut, and continued even after serving 24 years in the Air Force, then another 20 in civil service. 

"Every veteran is my brother or my sister," Stadnick said. "They are not just veterans, and their families, to me, are part of my extended families." 

This year will be different because honor guards have practiced their coordinated movements using social distancing, Stadnick said, adding he wants individuals to respect public health guidelines against coronavirus. 

The service will continue at the cemetery, located at 1503 S. College Drive, on Monday starting 11 a.m. and will include a wreath-laying, bagpipes, prayer and a speech by keynote speaker Col. Anthony Mastalir, commanding officer of Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

A second Memorial Day event on Monday will be a color guard service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge at 1309 N. Bradley Road. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on
Local News

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use about $2.3 million that the city has in clean energy credits to provide a one-time $150 rebate to each of the city’s residential and commercial electric customers. The move was made in an attempt to financially assist community members who may be experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown
Local News

'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

  • Updated

The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a couple of public events to recognize the candidates.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News