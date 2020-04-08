Santa Maria mom lifts spirits with family scavenger hunts during stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an effort to keep kids busy and families connected while statewide stay-at-home orders are in place, one Santa Maria mom created a Facebook group devoted to scavenger hunts that can be completed while taking walks through the neighborhood.

With most residents required to stay home, groups have sprouted up on social media across the country encouraging creative expression and community connection.

One such group in Iowa, which encourages kids to hunt for rainbows posted in windows, inspired Santa Maria resident Laura Stone, 39, who is a mom to five kids ranging from 9 to 16, to create Kid's Scavenger Hunts in SM.

A theme is posted to the group at the beginning of each week, including sculptures, pictures or stuffed animals. This week's theme is Easter eggs.

Objects are then placed where they're visible from the street, such as a window or yard, and families/kids are encouraged to find them on their daily walks or exercise, or during essential travel times.