Santa Maria mom lifts spirits with family scavenger hunts during stay-at-home order
In an effort to keep kids busy and families connected while statewide stay-at-home orders are in place, one Santa Maria mom created a Facebook group devoted to scavenger hunts that can be completed while taking walks through the neighborhood. 

With most residents required to stay home, groups have sprouted up on social media across the country encouraging creative expression and community connection. 

One such group in Iowa, which encourages kids to hunt for rainbows posted in windows, inspired Santa Maria resident Laura Stone, 39, who is a mom to five kids ranging from 9 to 16, to create Kid's Scavenger Hunts in SM

A theme is posted to the group at the beginning of each week, including sculptures, pictures or stuffed animals. This week's theme is Easter eggs. 

Objects are then placed where they're visible from the street, such as a window or yard, and families/kids are encouraged to find them on their daily walks or exercise, or during essential travel times. 

"I think that people are encouraged to be doing something together as a community so not everybody is isolated and I think that’s important," Stone said. 

Creating the objects at home is a good way for families to spend time together, Stone added. 

Families without kids also are encouraged to participate. A notice encouraging participation was posted at the Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt, Stone said. 

Since the advent of the group on March 24, nearly 400 members have joined. 

Before joining, Facebook users are required to answer the verification questions to ensure they are local, according to Stone. 

Another group, Orcutt Rocks!, existed before the COVID-19 pandemic but has taken on new significance. 

Lisa Burress, of Santa Maria, who's also part of Stone's group, has painted numerous rocks with her daughter. They've placed them in spots for her Foxenwood neighbors to find on their daily walks. 

Members of both groups have expressed gratitude for having their days brightened by fun finds. 

