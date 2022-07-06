A Los Angeles federal judge has approved a nearly $1 million settlement in a class action lawsuit filed against The Okonite Company in Santa Maria over a requirement that employees remain on premises during rest and meal breaks, according to court records.
U.S. District Court Judge John F. Walter on June 28 issued a final approval for a $900,000 settlement fund in the class action lawsuit filed against the Santa Maria branch of the New Jersey-based company, according to records filed in Los Angeles court.
Additionally, Walter awarded attorneys' fees in the amount of $300,000 and $128,200.69 for the plaintiffs' costs of the lawsuit. Walter also approved $10,000 to be paid to ILYM Group to administer the settlement and another $10,000 payment to plaintiff Walter Parrish, a retired employee, as a "service award" as the class representative.
In his approval, Walter said the settlement does not constitute an "admission of liability" by Okonite or the plaintiffs, nor does his order validate any findings of the alleged claims.
Attorneys for Okonite did not return calls and emails seeking comment, and Ruben Escobedo, listed as Parrish's attorney, declined to comment.
The lawsuit was initially filed by Parrish Aug. 26, 2020 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, although the case was removed and refiled in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Sept. 30, 2020, records show.
Okonite denied all allegations in a response to the lawsuit filed by attorney Lyndsey Marcelino Oct. 7, 2020. Okonite is described as one of the oldest manufacturers of wire and cable in the U.S., according to its website.
Judge Walter approved the class action on May 24, 2021, which includes at least 250 hourly workers employed by the Santa Maria plant starting from April 6, 2016 until the resolution of the lawsuit. The class includes employees who were required to remain at the plant during meal and rest breaks, or were required to obtain permission to leave the premises during their breaks, according to court records.
Records show Parrish was a mechanic who was employed at the Okonite plant before April 6, 2016, until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2019. He now lives in Alabama.
Parrish alleged Okonite maintained a policy and practice that required employees to remain at the plant during the breaks, which violated California Labor Code 226.7, which doesn't allow employers to require employees to work during meal or rest periods.
The plaintiffs said requiring employees to remain "on duty" during breaks required them to be paid, although the defendants failed to pay "premium" wages in a timely manner and failed to issue accurate wage statements, according to the lawsuit.
In addition, Okonite was accused of regularly rewarding employees for working seven consecutive days, while threatening to replace or retaliate against them if they took a day off.
"The decision for employees whether to work seven days consecutively was made for them by management," according to the plaintiffs. "By overworking employees, Defendant produced fatigued workers and dangerous working conditions."