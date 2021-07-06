A 19-year-old Santa Maria man sustained serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Orcutt on July 4.

The collision was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Bradley Road, just south of Parkland Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.

A 1995 Ford F-150 truck, driven by 19-year-old Nathan Fish, of Santa Maria, was traveling northbound on South Bradley Road in the left-hand lane, while Cooper Wood, stood on the right shoulder of the road shortly before the collision.

For an unknown reason, Wood ran directly into the path of Fish and the right front end of the truck collided with Wood, according to Smith. After the collision, the truck came to rest facing north in the center lane, where Wood was lying on his back, Smith added.

Wood was flown to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara due to his injuries, which included a head injury and upper body lacerations.

Alcohol and/or drugs aren't considered to be factors in the collision, according to Smith.