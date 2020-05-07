Santa Maria plan for reopening businesses moves forward

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Santa Maria businesses near the end of their seventh week navigating revenue loss and restricted service under the state's stay-at-home order, many are beginning to look ahead to the "new normal" once they can reopen.

Teresa Paredes, owner of Maya Mexican Restaurant in Santa Maria, said she was able to keep some staff with the help of the Paycheck Protection Program, and is assessing the future.

"We have noticed an impact in sales, but we have seen them rise lately. This is when we realized, 'this is our new normal,'" Paredes said.

While Maya Mexican Restaurant has adapted easily to offering takeout and delivery only, the process of adjusting for future customer safety and comfort once businesses reopen will be challenging, Paredes said.

"When they do start to lift … some of these restrictions on our businesses, we don't want to reopen fully. We don't want to risk our employees or some of our customers. We would still do carry out and delivery and maybe keep our patio open," she said.