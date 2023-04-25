Santa Maria police arrested 19-year-old Mario Zamora Tuesday morning in connection with a recent shooting.
Sgt. Daniel Rios said police took Zamora into custody at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday following the execution of an arrest warrant. Zamora was arrested without incident, Rios said.
A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of one stolen firearm, one unregistered firearm, firearm accessories, gang indicia and ammunition, Rios said. Zamora was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for shooting at an inhabited dwelling with a gang enhancement and weapons violations.
The Santa Maria Police Department's SWAT unit served the search and arrest warrants at the residence in the 1900 block of Estriga Court, north of Carmen Lane and west of Blosser Road.
Rios said the warrants were a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives related to a shooting that occurred in Santa Maria on March 23, when, at about 7 p.m., an SMPD K-9 officer was patrolling the area of Thornburg Street and Newlove Drive and heard a loud bang before witnessing a male suspect fire a gun toward a residence.
The suspect, later identified as Zamora, fled the scene in his vehicle, subsequently evading officers, according to Rios. Officers on scene located evidence connected to the shooting including bullet strikes to the residence.
About 10 minutes following the shooting, members of the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run collision involving the same vehicle. The vehicle was left behind and subjects were seen fleeing the area on foot, Rios said.
With assistance from the CHP and the sheriff’s deputies, one subject was detained. Zamora, however, was not apprehended at the time. Firearms were also recovered from the vehicle, Rios said.
Rios asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact Det. Erik Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349 or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.