After searching for a man last seen entering a Santa Maria drainage basin Tuesday night, police believe the 32-year-old is no longer in the reservoir.

A Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said Thursday night that "after concluding search efforts," law enforcement officials believe the missing man, David Navarro, is not in the water.

The department, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Search & Rescue Dive Team, conducted searches all day Thursday, looking for the man in the flood control reservoir located at Canal Street and Blosser Road.

0
0
0
0
0