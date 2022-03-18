Santa Maria Police officers are investigating a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday near the intersection of Donovan Road and Western Avenue.
The collision was reported shortly after 8 a.m., according to Santa Maria Fire officials.
The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be "fine," according to Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Emergency units that responded to the scene included Santa Maria Police, a fire engine and battalion chief and an American Medical Response ambulance.