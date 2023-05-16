Santa Maria police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who apparently took off with $9,000 worth of jewelry last month.
The Santa Maria Police Department said that a man entered the Kay Jewelers on East Betteravia Road on April 14, at about 5 p.m. The man posed as a customer attempting to purchase jewelry for a family member, apparently creating a ruse by using a FaceTime call as he browsed the jewelry.
The suspect used the FaceTime call as a distraction, police said, and was able to walk away with two gold rings totaling about $9,000 in value.