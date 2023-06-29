Olga Tibercio Vazquez

Olga Tibercio Vazquez

 Contributed, SMPD

The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau is still seeking the public's help in locating missing juvenile Olga Tibercio Vazquez.

Tibercio Vazquez, 16, left home about a month ago, according to Sgt. Daniel Rios, and her parents filed a missing persons report. She has not returned home and is believed to be in the Santa Maria area with friends, Rios said.

She is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female approximately 4-foot-7 in height with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 150 pounds.

